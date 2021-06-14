Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vpin Babu

Vpin Babu
Vpin Babu
Portfolio home page clean websites flat design one page websites ui animation beautiful websites best portfolio websites portfolio responsive design mobile websites website design ui visual design ui design website ui
So here is my landing page of my portfolio I did long back (which never got completed 😋)

You can find my existing online works here 👉🏽 (https://www.nuevopictures.com) Which option do you think looks better?

Do share your thought on this and hit a 👍🏼
Thanks, my people!

Vpin Babu
Vpin Babu

