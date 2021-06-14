Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Squeeb Creative

Halloween Already? Sexy Vamp Lips

Squeeb Creative
Squeeb Creative
  • Save
Halloween Already? Sexy Vamp Lips beauty illustration face
Download color palette

ve two fangs? I've always loved the vampires that have more toothy pegs. More sharp bits more blood, surely more economical. More blood for the bite? So I've been looking at lot at 80s style air brush designs of late so I thought I would reach further into my Proreate brushes and try something new. What do you think? Stickers and other bits of fun at TeePublic! https://www.teepublic.com/sticker/22506803-monster-lips-sexy-vampire

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Squeeb Creative
Squeeb Creative

More by Squeeb Creative

View profile
    • Like