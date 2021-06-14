Halloween Already? Sexy Vamp Lips

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
ve two fangs? I've always loved the vampires that have more toothy pegs. More sharp bits more blood, surely more economical. More blood for the bite? So I've been looking at lot at 80s style air brush designs of late so I thought I would reach further into my Proreate brushes and try something new. What do you think? Stickers and other bits of fun at TeePublic! https://www.teepublic.com/sticker/22506803-monster-lips-sexy-vampire