Brick House

Brick House 3d illustration art illustration design blender3dart blender 3d modeling 3d art
This is a 3D model of a cementry brick house mad using blender. All the assets that are shown in the scene are made by me and I own every single right to it.
you can buy or get this item for free for your workflow.
get it here: https://gum.co/xqFMj

