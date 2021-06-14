Viraj Aher

Clothing Store App - Product & Cart Page

Viraj Aher
Viraj Aher
  • Save
Clothing Store App - Product & Cart Page virajaher fashion logo fashion app ui flat app ui app ui screen ios app ui t-shirt ecommerce cart ui product ui cart ui product design product page clean mobile app ui minimal app ui ecommerce app ui app ux ui minimal
Download color palette

Hello Friends 👋, Recently I created a clothing app concept! 💙 Hope you like this UI shot of Clothing app Product page and Cart Page.

Open for cooperation:
📩 hi@virajaher.com

Find me on Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Twitter

Viraj Aher
Viraj Aher

More by Viraj Aher

View profile
    • Like