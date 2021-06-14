Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Viraj Aher

Clothing Store App - Splash Screen

Viraj Aher
Viraj Aher
Clothing Store App - Splash Screen ios app ui ios android 12 mobile ecommerce app apparel t-shirt blue clean ecommerce app ui fashion app clothing app ui minimal ui ui mobile app flat design concept app ux ui minimal
Hello Friends 👋, Recently I created a clothing app concept! 💙 Hope you like this UI shot of Clothing app splash screen.

Open for cooperation:
📩 hi@virajaher.com

Find me on Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn | Twitter

Viraj Aher
Viraj Aher

