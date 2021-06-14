Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tushar Shah

JAVAS

Tushar Shah
Tushar Shah
  • Save
JAVAS ui animation flat typography web brand music designer app vector icon ux art illustration minimal branding logo design
Download color palette

A strong bold and sharp identity for JAVAS group. They are top real-estate developers. Designed a custom logotype giving it a shape of house.

Tushar Shah
Tushar Shah

More by Tushar Shah

View profile
    • Like