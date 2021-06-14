Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emran Hossain

Fox Logo- Daily Logo Challenge: Day 16

Emran Hossain
Emran Hossain
  • Save
Fox Logo- Daily Logo Challenge: Day 16 fox drawing drawing fox vintage fox logo fox animal vector illustration vintage colours logo icon letter logo typography design branding
Download color palette

Fox Logo- Daily Logo Challenge: Day 16
Logo Name- Read Fox
Theme-Fox Logo
Follow Me On Instagram: gfxemran
Follow Me On Behance: gfxemran
Say hello for custom Order- emranhossain01385@gmail.com

#dailylogochallenge

Emran Hossain
Emran Hossain

More by Emran Hossain

View profile
    • Like