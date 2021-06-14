Amirahmad Faraji

Kababi Dayi Mehdi

Amirahmad Faraji
Amirahmad Faraji
  • Save
Kababi Dayi Mehdi 3d logo designer tourist international iran tehran traditional restaurant kebab red ui vector logo illustration graphic design farajidesign designer design branding amirahmadfaraji
Download color palette

Thanks for your look and support!

I'm waiting for your email to have any conversation about your ideas to create your unique logo together :)

mrfaraji.design@gmail.com

-----------------

Kababi Dayi Mehdi's Logo - Tehran, Iran - 2018

A traditional restaurant that serves Kababs in Tehran, Iran.

Amirahmad Faraji
Amirahmad Faraji

More by Amirahmad Faraji

View profile
    • Like