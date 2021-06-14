netbramha studios

ClearTax Illustrations - 1

netbramha studios
netbramha studios
Hire Me
  • Save
ClearTax Illustrations - 1 vector business ui netbramha ux website branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

Illustrations with bright colors, flat designs, and featuring the target demography for the Fintech project - ClearTax, a one-stop destination for Indians when it comes to filing IT returns.

To check out our top finance & fintech design projects, head to https://netbramha.com/industry/finance-fintech?utm_source=dribbble&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=industry

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
netbramha studios
netbramha studios
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by netbramha studios

View profile
    • Like