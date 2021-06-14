Commissioner Type Promotional Material

Tom Holloway

More pages from the promotional material for the release of Commissioner on Google Fonts. I'm not too familiar with the Cyrillic and Greek alphabet, but I cannot deny that so many of their glyphs are beautiful.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
