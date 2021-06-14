Spinning Wheel Mobile App Design

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi! Folks,
Here we are presenting a game application design - a spinning wheel.
In the game, players can win the coins from a daily spin and can purchase the coins.
Moreover, players can manage their subscriptions by going to their account settings after purchasing the coins.
Please, let us know what you think about it in a comment below! 💭 👇.
We'd love to hear your feedback! And don't forget to Like ❤ it :)
