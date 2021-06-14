Prismetric

Spinning Wheel Mobile App Design

Prismetric
Prismetric
  • Save
Spinning Wheel Mobile App Design game spin wheel app mobile app game game app design uiux app uiux game app design
Download color palette

Hi! Folks,

Here we are presenting a game application design - a spinning wheel.
In the game, players can win the coins from a daily spin and can purchase the coins.

Moreover, players can manage their subscriptions by going to their account settings after purchasing the coins.

Please, let us know what you think about it in a comment below! 💭 👇.

We'd love to hear your feedback! And don't forget to Like ❤ it :)
If you have any queries, get in touch with us at biz@prismetric.com
Or,
Call us on,
USA : +1 323 825 3076
IND : +91-7283845358
Skype: prismetric

Prismetric
Prismetric

More by Prismetric

View profile
    • Like