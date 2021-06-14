Rezha Aaron

Apartments Agency Landing Page

Rezha Aaron
Rezha Aaron
  • Save
Apartments Agency Landing Page modern minimalist ui design landing page apartments real estate design hero section web design
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋

I want to share my landing page design concept that I created for Laketree Residences. Laketree is real estate agency based in Canada who wants to create landing page to expand their market and growth.

Hope you enjoy! 😉

Feel free to give me a feedback and comment.
Thanks a bunch :)

Rezha Aaron
Rezha Aaron

More by Rezha Aaron

View profile
    • Like