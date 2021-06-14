kareem hammed

Bag Store Landing Page

Bag Store Landing Page minimal design ui ux ui design
Created a Dark mode of a Former project. This is the Dark mode of a Bag Store Landing Page that allows users to select what type of bag they want

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
