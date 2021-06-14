Jonathan Chipaila

Demon Portrait

Demon Portrait portrait purple demon design digital painting illustration digital art
What we have here is a portrait of a horned demon with golden eyes, a stitched mouth and red teeth. As with most of my other artworks, this one began with doodles and sketches which eventually turned into what you now see. In this artwork, I was mainly playing around with colour and different effects in Photoshop.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
