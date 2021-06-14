Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mihail Boyko

Cinema house — concept

Cinema house — concept landing website serif movie cinema typography concept museum figma web design ui
Hello everyone! 🤘

This is my very first shot on Dribbble.
Feel free to press 'L' and leave a comment, it really does mean a lot to me.

Thanks :)

Special thanks and shoutout to Ilya for the invitation.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
