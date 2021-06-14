Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elisabeth Deim

City Busy Picture: Socially fair mobility turnaround

Elisabeth Deim
Elisabeth Deim
  • Save
City Busy Picture: Socially fair mobility turnaround mobility town city flat design illustration vector vector illustration wimmelbild busy picture
Download color palette

I designed this busy picture about a socially fair mobility turnaround in Geramny for a alliance consisting of various labor, environment and social associations.

Elisabeth Deim
Elisabeth Deim

More by Elisabeth Deim

View profile
    • Like