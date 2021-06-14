Dominik Tampe

Experiement: Glass Diamond Shader

Another experiment with a glass shader in Blender & Octane.
Let me know what you think! ♥

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Interdisciplinary Designer, Creative, Developer.

