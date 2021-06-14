Alexey Sneptube

Opisvet logo - Sale of lighting equipment

Alexey Sneptube
Alexey Sneptube
  • Save
Opisvet logo - Sale of lighting equipment opisvet graphic design design logos logo design logodesign identity branding sneptube shop light logotype logo
Download color palette

This logo is for shop of lighting equipment. Client made an order for express logo design.

A detailed video on how I created this logo - https://youtu.be/13DmNa7p6V8

Alexey Sneptube
Alexey Sneptube

More by Alexey Sneptube

View profile
    • Like