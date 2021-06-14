kareem hammed

Bag Store Landing Page

kareem hammed
kareem hammed
  • Save
Bag Store Landing Page minimal app design ux ui ui design
Download color palette

This is a landing page for a bag Store where users can select what type of bag they want easily

#UiUx #UIDesign #UXDesign

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
kareem hammed
kareem hammed

More by kareem hammed

View profile
    • Like