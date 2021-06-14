Sandra

Day 03 UI Challenge – Landing Page

Sandra
Sandra
  • Save
Day 03 UI Challenge – Landing Page branding 3d website bank fintech ui ux landing page 100 ui challenge
Download color palette

Day 03 of 100 of "100 Days of Design"

Press ❤️
Let me know your thoughts in comments📝

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Sandra
Sandra

More by Sandra

View profile
    • Like