Amirahmad Faraji

Nigora Mezon

Amirahmad Faraji
Amirahmad Faraji
  • Save
Nigora Mezon international clothes logo type gray nigora mezon 3d vector logo illustration graphic design farajidesign designer design branding amirahmadfaraji
Download color palette

Thanks for your look and support!

I'm waiting for your email to have any conversation about your ideas to create your unique logo together :)

mrfaraji.design@gmail.com

-----------------

Nigora Khidiralieva Mezon's Logo - Uzbikestan, Tashkent - 2015

Amirahmad Faraji
Amirahmad Faraji

More by Amirahmad Faraji

View profile
    • Like