Capybara Illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone!
Check up our new work for Quests Mobile App.
We created a unique main friendly character that has been used across all materials. And this character became a Capybara!
Check up full case on Behance
Quests Mobile App
You are welcome with followings and appreciations
Press 💜 if you like it
Behance | Facebook | Instagram