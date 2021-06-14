Alya Prigotska

Capybara Illustration

Capybara Illustration
Hi everyone!
Check up our new work for Quests Mobile App.
We created a unique main friendly character that has been used across all materials. And this character became a Capybara!
Check up full case on Behance
Quests Mobile App

