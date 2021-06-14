Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Egor Buzdygar

Island House

Egor Buzdygar
Egor Buzdygar
  • Save
Island House grain generator wind turbine house island 3d 2d flat design vector illustration
Download color palette

Hi!

Glad to show you my new export project from Moi3D - Island House! The idea came up suddenly, and I started to implement it. So there weren't any hard points to complain with. Now I can meet a pretty good result, suitable for posting in social nets.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Egor Buzdygar
Egor Buzdygar

More by Egor Buzdygar

View profile
    • Like