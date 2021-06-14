Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jennet Shayymova

T-shirt design

Jennet Shayymova
Jennet Shayymova
  • Save
T-shirt design black mockup grain vintage clothes branding boss stickers product design graphic design merch t-shirt retro esthetic figma vector ui design
T-shirt design black mockup grain vintage clothes branding boss stickers product design graphic design merch t-shirt retro esthetic figma vector ui design
T-shirt design black mockup grain vintage clothes branding boss stickers product design graphic design merch t-shirt retro esthetic figma vector ui design
Download color palette
  1. 2 (1).png
  2. 1 (1).png
  3. 3.png

Hey Guys! Here is a the T-shirt that I designed. My idea is this: the flowers behind are very soft & cute, and on the top like I cross the flowers put "I AM THE BOSS" this phrase to show that I am not as soft or cute but boss - powerful and strong.

What do you think guys^^

Jennet Shayymova
Jennet Shayymova
Hey~ I'm a graphic designer! Happy to see you here!

More by Jennet Shayymova

View profile
    • Like