T-shirt design

Hey Guys! Here is a the T-shirt that I designed. My idea is this: the flowers behind are very soft & cute, and on the top like I cross the flowers put "I AM THE BOSS" this phrase to show that I am not as soft or cute but boss - powerful and strong.
What do you think guys^^