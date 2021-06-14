Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing Business & Teamwork Illustrations. In this package, you will get a pack of Animated illustrations that suitable for your all Design Projects such as Web Design, App Design, Illustrations, and many more.
What inside:
- 6 Prebuilt scenes;
- Unique style illustration
- 100% vector
- Modular, crafted, modified, replaced. it easy to customize
- Figma, AI, SVG, .JSON, WebM
Please buy here :
BIGGO Animated Illustrations
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com