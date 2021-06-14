Modern Home / onepage

Trending designs to inspire you
Witajcie.
Czas pokazać ostatnio zrealizowany projekt dla dewelopera Modern Home z województwa małopolskiego. Strona typu onepage, która prezentować będzie najnowsze inwestycje klienta, możliwość sprawdzenia mieszkań i ich dostępności. Projekt pokazuje atuty firmy i pozwala szybko znaleźć najważniejsze informacje.
Potrzebujesz projektu, a może chcesz podjąć stałą współpracę?
Zapraszam do kontaktu.
Napisz do mnie: kontakt@mariuszkunc.pl
Portfolio: www.mariuszkunc.pl
