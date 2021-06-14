Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tolik Tatarenko
EPAM Design Team

Helicopter charters

Tolik Tatarenko
EPAM Design Team
Tolik Tatarenko for EPAM Design Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Helicopter charters mobile ticket flight charter helicopter ui concept clean
Download color palette

Hi folks!

I would like to present a new mobile concept for helicopter charters.
Would love to hear your thoughts about it!
----
More works are on the way, follow us for further updates!

EPAM Design Lviv
Tolik Tatarenko

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
EPAM Design Team
EPAM Design Team
Hire Us

More by EPAM Design Team

View profile
    • Like