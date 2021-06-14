Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yelyzaveta Baranenko
Cryptocurrency Dashboard | App Design 📈

Yelyzaveta Baranenko for lanars.
Hi! ✌🏻

Cryptocurrency is a digital payment system that does not use banks to verify transactions. The uses of cryptocurrencies are numerous and growing as the digital economy develops.
This time I prepared a concept of Cryptocurrency Dashboard 💵📈
Using this platform, user can track the latest market trends for certain cryptocurrencies, his balance, recent transactions and also easily exchange cryptocurrency.

