Pitstore. Website redesign.

Hello guys!

In 2016 we developed a modern and technically advanced site for one of our clients. 5 years passed since then and the site has grown old and out of modern trends. The client has approached use one more time with the aim to fully redesign the site while taking into account the UX testing done prior. One of our goals was to reduce to the minimum the drop off rate and increase the conversion rate.

Now the visitors can fund the necessary product with ease, the site filter has been improved and the checkout process simplified. Also the navigation for mobile devices has been restructured dramatically.

The client is extremely happy with the result and so are we. We are glad we were able to launch one more amazing project.

Visit the site and see for yourself at pitstore.com.ua

