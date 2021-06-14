Alexandre H.

Tarot Card : XVI - THE TOWER

Tarot Card : XVI - THE TOWER collectible 3d card tarot nftart nft digital illustration colorful graphicdesign design illustration
You can check more on : https://www.instagram.com/premium_distraction/

The skull Tarot set :
N°16 - The Tower

Each card will be a unique copy. For the more collectors among you, there are bonuses available to whoever has the full set or half.
I hope you will like it, do not hesitate to follow us for the release of the next collectibles !

Works available for purchase:

https://rarible.com/premiumdistraction

