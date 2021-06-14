Dmitry Starikov

ScanHub - iOS Widgets

Dmitry Starikov
Dmitry Starikov
  • Save
ScanHub - iOS Widgets scanhub figma ui quick access design documents file widgets ios
Download color palette

Widgets can provide quick access to a necessary tool or document in an application in just one click.

-

Show your love! Press "L."
Want to see more projects? Visit my profile or be sure to follow me!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Dmitry Starikov
Dmitry Starikov

More by Dmitry Starikov

View profile
    • Like