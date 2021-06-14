Bakery branding design

Vieen's Bake - bakery

Vieen's Bake is a new startup based in France that provides all kinds of baked foods, everything from classy standards, to more unique options.

Since these guys are starting out, they have a few competitors and their ideal goal was to stand from the crowd by having the branding design that catches the attention and that matches their ideal customer.

Solution we provided was making the elements from their name letter V and wheat - bakery and with the colors creates a great looking brand that stands from the crowd and grabs the attention.