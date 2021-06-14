Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Identity_Adnan

Bakery branding design

Identity_Adnan
Identity_Adnan
  • Save
Bakery branding design branding design identity identity design logodesign bakery design logo branding
Download color palette

Vieen's Bake - bakery

Vieen's Bake is a new startup based in France that provides all kinds of baked foods, everything from classy standards, to more unique options.

Since these guys are starting out, they have a few competitors and their ideal goal was to stand from the crowd by having the branding design that catches the attention and that matches their ideal customer.

Solution we provided was making the elements from their name letter V and wheat - bakery and with the colors creates a great looking brand that stands from the crowd and grabs the attention.

Identity_Adnan
Identity_Adnan

More by Identity_Adnan

View profile
    • Like