Digital Academy - Mobile App

Hi there!
I am presenting here a new app UI/UX design for an educational learning online paltrform call Digital Academy.
This app offers everything a learner and a instructor needs. User can register as instructor or student. There will be thousand of digital course which students can buy or enroll on free course. I worked a lot to ensure a seamless smooth user experience and make it looks clean ey catchy.
Do you have any project idea? Please share it with me. I will provide you a sensible analysis and offer a reasonable proposal.
I am available for hire.
💌 Drop me a line at - afnanabdullah944@gmail.com
More works are on the way, please follow me for further updates!