Bit.plus Redesign

Meet Bit.plus, the fastest place to sell, buy and manage your Bitcoins and Gold.
We’ve helped Bit.plus to completely rebrand their product line and create a whole new user experience. With the new home screen, you get to experience smoother navigation through the app, cleaner account details, and just a 2-step registration process.