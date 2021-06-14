Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mariia Adamova

005 Daily UI - App Icon

Mariia Adamova
Mariia Adamova
  • Save
005 Daily UI - App Icon illustration branding logo design web app ui app design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge 005

Briefing: Design an app icon. What best represents the brand or product? Or is it incredibly unique? Does it look great at a distance and does it stand out when put on your home screen alongside other apps?

Solution: App icon for music app.

Appreciate your feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Mariia Adamova
Mariia Adamova

More by Mariia Adamova

View profile
    • Like