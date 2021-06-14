Abim Bimantara

Music App

Abim Bimantara
Abim Bimantara
  • Save
Music App illustration ui mobile app design app
Download color palette

hello everyone, this is my first UI design that I published here. I hope you like it, thank you

*actually this post is the same as the previous music app but I made a few improvements

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Abim Bimantara
Abim Bimantara

More by Abim Bimantara

View profile
    • Like