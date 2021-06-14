Mihai Dolganiuc

Futuristic Logos #4 — Google Chrome

Futuristic Logos #4 — Google Chrome round light lights cyber punk glow gradient neon redesign concept future type typography text custom branding brand identity logo mark symbol icon
Continuing with the series of Futuristic Logos, this time — Google Chrome. I simplified the shape a bit and reworked them with some juicy gradients. Quite happy with the outcome.

If there is someone who would like to translate this design into an actual 3D object I am more than happy to collaborate.

