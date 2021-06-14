Futuristic Logos #4 — Google Chrome

Trending designs to inspire you
Continuing with the series of Futuristic Logos, this time — Google Chrome. I simplified the shape a bit and reworked them with some juicy gradients. Quite happy with the outcome.
If there is someone who would like to translate this design into an actual 3D object I am more than happy to collaborate.