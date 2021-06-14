Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tiny Offices homepage

Tiny Offices homepage popular white modern website simple concept clean minimal web design ux ui
Waddup' fellow designers

For this shot I made a concept landing page for a new project where people are able to rent a workspace in the middle of nature. They are able to disconnect from society and can fully focus on their work. While being connected with nature.

I'm planning to make a animated shot out of this of the full design. So stay tuned!

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Visual Interface Designer with the user at heart.

