Dmitry Starikov

ScanHub - Subscription Part 2

Dmitry Starikov
Dmitry Starikov
ScanHub - Subscription Part 2
I was inspired by the subscription option and decided to do something similar with a scrolling description of the main benefits of the PRO version and alternating customer testimonials.

Rebound of
Pupy App - Pupy Pro
By Fintory
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Dmitry Starikov
Dmitry Starikov

