Viktoriia Zbaranska

Website of the Association of Psychologists

Viktoriia Zbaranska
Viktoriia Zbaranska
Website of the Association of Psychologists ux graphic design
Hi everyone!
This is my first work! It was done as a part of UI/UX designer course. This is a site for Ukrainian Psychologists Association.
All details and steps of creation you can see on my Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/118115601/Site-for-Ukrainian-Psychological-Association
I hope you would like it!

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Viktoriia Zbaranska
Viktoriia Zbaranska

