Digital Banking - Finance Management

Hello Dribbbles!

Let's dive into the detail of this product. This is a Dashboard design of a Fintech product. We have tried to bring clarity and element distinctions into the high-load interface in order to make it working smooth & user-friendly.

Hope you like it 😉

Feel free to give us feedback.

Please enjoy our posts and follow us, press "L" if you love it. ❤️

-------------------------------------------------

Have an idea? Let's work on it: Email: business@coretus.com