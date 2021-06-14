TrustVideo - Logo Identity

TrustVideo create trust and raising revenue through testimonial videos.

To depict exactly that in the design, I have incorporated play button which depicts video. And checkmark which depicts trust.

Share your opinions :)

Are you interested for unique and conceptual logo design?

Let's work together.

DM or mail me for further discussion.

dhavalsoni.4929@gmail.com

You can find me on below platforms,

Dribbble | Behance | Instagram | Facebook



Thanks.