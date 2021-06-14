Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Karolina Kędzierska
Eduspot Dashboard - concept design

Eduspot Dashboard - concept design data chart vector design ui ux minimal programmer download course education platform webapp dashboard table flat illustration progress calendar
Hey and great Monday to all of you 👩‍🎓 👨‍🎓 😊

This is my new exploration design - Eduspot is a platform that allows students to easily and quickly manage their courses and groups, tracking progress, and downloading resources.
Thanks for your time and have a good day!

