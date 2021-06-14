Eduspot Dashboard - concept design

Hey and great Monday to all of you 👩‍🎓 👨‍🎓 😊

This is my new exploration design - Eduspot is a platform that allows students to easily and quickly manage their courses and groups, tracking progress, and downloading resources.

Thanks for your time and have a good day!

We’re available for new projects! Learn more at Merixstudio.

Show us some love and press “L”.

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and follow us.

Let’s stay in touch on Instagram, Twitter & Facebook.

