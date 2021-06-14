Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Sakib Uddin

Who will judge Covid 19 ?

Md Sakib Uddin
Md Sakib Uddin
  • Save
Who will judge Covid 19 ? ui logo image to vector redraw illustration raster to vector design illistration vector art creative design t-shart covid19 t-shart covid19 joibaiden
Download color palette

At this moment in the world suffer covid 19. But any body can`t know where is the covid 19 1st grow. so every death skull want justice in the world. then I think & create this design. Thanks

Md Sakib Uddin
Md Sakib Uddin

More by Md Sakib Uddin

View profile
    • Like