Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Country4k

Free Paper French Fries Box Mockup

Country4k
Country4k
  • Save
Free Paper French Fries Box Mockup paper box take away potato packaging fast food food logo mockup freebie free
Download color palette

Create an exclusive packaging design for your French fries. Post a logo, slogans or any other information. You can also choose the color of the packaging and background. After all, thanks to smart objects, this is very easy to do. So don’t waste your time and create great presentations.

https://country4k.com/product/free-paper-french-fries-box-mockup/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Country4k
Country4k

More by Country4k

View profile
    • Like