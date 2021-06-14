ketali - Good old Indian Chai Jug

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello dribbblers, its been quite some time since I posted here, as I was caught up trying to wrap up a couple of projects. Great to get back to the routine of putting ideas together and exploring something new. Here is something I am experimenting with - blending Nature and Traditional Indian artefacts, utilitarian objects that captures tradition, history and lifestyle.
This is a good old chai jug - Ketali.