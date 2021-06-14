BathroomTV Refresh - Light Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys,
Here’s a quick peek at a UI concept we rustled up for a premium TV retailer specialising in Bathroom entertainment.
Inspired by the airy ambience of a spa retreat, this direction aims to resonate themes of serenity through a natural tonal colour palette complimented by soft textures and photography.
More to come!
