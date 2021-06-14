Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Barakatullah
Drawstack

schoolmixer-online courses: home page

Md Barakatullah
Drawstack
Md Barakatullah for Drawstack
Hire Us
  • Save
schoolmixer-online courses: home page website design ui design ux web design online class educational courses online education online courses ui concent product page branding e-learning website product design minimal landing page education edtech
schoolmixer-online courses: home page website design ui design ux web design online class educational courses online education online courses ui concent product page branding e-learning website product design minimal landing page education edtech
Download color palette
  1. Web 1920 – 3@3x.png
  2. Desktop.png

Hi Guys, today we are super excited to share one more shot with you-schoolmixer-online courses:home page

Please let us know what you think about the design! Always happy to receive your feedback!

Thanks a lot for watching!

We are available for crafting new projects- ux@drawstack.co
Follow Us👇
Facebook | Behance  | Instagram

Desktop.png
5 MB
Download
Preview.png
4 MB
Download
Drawstack
Drawstack
We help companies rethink their product design
Hire Us

More by Drawstack

View profile
    • Like