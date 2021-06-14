ScanHub - Scanner & Documents App

Hi Dribbble. How’s it going?! 👋

I present you my work on a mobile application that helps the user scan and save documents 📑 in electronic form instantly, as well as give access to editing ✏️ or creating new documents.

Among other things the app is a multifunctional 💼 file manager.

