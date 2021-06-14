Jajang Irawan

Landing page for OXmeter app

Jajang Irawan
Jajang Irawan
Hire Me
  • Save
Landing page for OXmeter app clean ui oxymeter healty sketch mobile app
Landing page for OXmeter app clean ui oxymeter healty sketch mobile app
Download color palette
  1. Landing page OXmeter app.png
  2. Landing page for OXmeter app.png

Hi dribbble 😃 ...

Create a landing page to present OXmeter mobile app, the concept landing page it's clean and minimalist, showing the feature of OXmeter mobile app, which is the app for measuring the level of oxygen in the blood.

Let me know what you think. 😊

Thanks. 👋🏻
===================================

Available for Freelance Work --> Work together :) 👨🏻‍💻

- Web : http://jajangirawan.com
- Email : izzi.bdg@gmail.com
- Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/jajang_irawan18
- Skype : jajang.izzi

View all tags
Posted on Jun 14, 2021
Jajang Irawan
Jajang Irawan
Awesome product is designed by "HUMAN"
Hire Me

More by Jajang Irawan

View profile
    • Like